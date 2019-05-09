Shun Kieleweke and Tangatanga, MP Eseli tells Luhyas

Leaders from Mulembe nation should avoid Jubilee factions Kieleweke and Tangatanga because they have no value to the community in the 2022 poll, a MP has said.

Ford Kenya secretary general Eseli Simiyu on Tuesday said during a live talk show in a local vernacular station that the two camps have nothing to offer the Luhya.

The Tongaren MP said they are only out to confuse residents and take advantage .

Tangatanga is drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto who wants to take over when President Uhuru Kenyatta's term ends. He has been wooing voters in Western Kenya and has been a frequent visitor in the region.

Kieleweke is mostly comprised of politicians from Central Kenya who have been opposing the Tangatanga movement.

Eseli said Luhyas should organise themselves and stop the culture of being used by politicians from other communities to divide them every electioneering year.

He said the move has made the Luhyas, who are the second most populous community, to be a laughing stock for a long time since the demise of former top leaders Kijana Wamalwa and Masinde Muliro.

"There has always been a narrative that Luhyas are not united. We are very much united and area peaceful community but the problem has always been that we have been used by outsiders. They usually divide us using our own leaders,’ he said.

The MP asked Luhya leaders to stop misleading electorates by asking them to align with various outfits that will only broke the Luhya votes.