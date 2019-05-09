Patients to get free beauty therapy

• Service will be available to patients at Aga Khan University Hospital, MP Shah, Nairobi Hospital and Mater.
• Will be offered by Ashleys Coiffure and Spa.
The value added service which will be offered by Ashleys Coiffure and Spa is aimed at contributing to the happiness of the patients and aid in quick recovery.
Free massage, for instance, will help take care of neural problems.
The Agakhan University Hospital chief operations officer Shekar Lyer said services will go a long way in aiding in the recovery of patients.
“Nurses will help identify the patients and decide who needs what therapy. We won’t allow the use of chemicals that can cause allergies and infections,” Lyer said.
Jubilee CEO Julius Kipng’etich said it is not just about beauty purposes but making patients feel good at their lowest point.
“All these things are about showing that Jubilee cares about their patients as human beings and by the time they go home their morale is higher and feel good about themselves,” Kipng’etich said.
Patients in four top city hospitals will receive free in-patient beauty therapy.
The service named 'Recover in Style' targets who are medical policyholders who will get pampered with a choice of hair styling, manicure and pedicure and facials.
The service launched by Jubilee Insurance will be available to patients in the Aga Khan University Hospital, MP Shah, Nairobi Hospital and Mater Hospital.
Ashleys CEO Terry Mungai promised to have a dedicated team offering extra special care to those in wards to put a smile on those feeling down.
The service, she said, will take hospital experience to another level.
Upon recovery, patients will get a free Uber ride home.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)