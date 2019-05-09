Njeru Macharia beats Ojienda in JSC male rep polls

Former IPOA chairman Njeru Macharia has won the LSK election for the male representative position at the JSC.

Macharia garnered 2,738 votes against his closest opponent, Tom Ojienda's 2,545.

Lawyers from across the country on Thursday turned up to vote.

Ojienda was the first candidate to vote at the Supreme Court.

Charles Mong'are Ongoto was also a candidate. He got 123 votes.

Gathii Irungu withdrew from the race.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, there were about 10,186 registered voters across the country.

The exercise started at 8.30 am and ended at 5pm.  Presiding officers then left to the main tallying centre at the LSK Secretariat in Lavington.

The Law Society of Kenya said the elections took place in 28 centres across the country. 

Njeru is the managing partner at Macharia-Mwangi & Njeru Advocates.

He is a senior advocate of the High Court and the founding chairman of IPOA.

by STAR REPORTER
News
09 May 2019

