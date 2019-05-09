New WHO strategy to cut snakebite deaths by half

Residents of high snakebite prevalence areas will be able to access safe, effective and affordable antivenins and other medical care should a new WHO strategy be implemented.

According to the World Health Organisation, improved production, supply and distribution of life-saving antivenins needed to treat snakebites will be prioritised in the strategy.

Bites by venomous snakes can cause paralysis that may prevent breathing, bleeding disorders leading to fatal haemorrhage, irreversible kidney failure and tissue damage that can cause permanent disability and limb amputation.

WHO says snakebite, a neglected tropical disease, affects 1.8 to 2.7 million people each year, claiming 81,000-138,000 lives and causing 400,000 permanent disabilities.

The 12-year-strategy seeks to halve the numbers of deaths and cases of disability due to snakebites globally.

The abundance of snakes in arid and semi-arid areas coupled with a chronically underfunded health system means Kenya is among African countries with high snakebite mortality rate.

The snakebite menace is prevalent in Baringo, Kitui, Kilifi, Wajir, Garissa, Machakos, Marsabit, Isiolo, Makindu, Mwingi, and Taveta as the snakes slither into homesteads in search of water and shelter.

“Snakebite envenoming: A strategy for prevention and control” commits to engaging communities to achieve the WHO goals.

The UN body targets affected communities and their health systems and by ensuring access to safe, effective treatment through increased cooperation, collaboration and partnership at all levels.

“As more than 5.8 million people are at risk of encountering a venomous snake, it is not surprising but no less tragic that almost 7,400 people every day are bitten by snakes, and 220 to 380 men, women and children die as a result,” WHO says.

WHO will also work to encourage research on new treatments, diagnostics and health device breakthroughs that can improve treatment outcomes for victims and hasten recovery.

Most of these, according to the global health agency, occur in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

In Africa there are an estimated 435,000 to 580,000 snake bites annually that need treatment.

The highest burden occurs in countries where health systems are weakest and medical resources sparse.

WHO’s budget according to the strategy will be used to deliver solutions in the field.

Thus, 54.1 per cent will be for activities in countries where snakebite is a public health problem.

The cost of work by WHO technical departments will account for 28.8 per cent of the budget.

The success of the programme during the first 2–4 years will determine whether support can be found for the full 12-year strategy.

