New system to help track contractors' pay in Kisumu

The Kisumu government has contracted a consultant to develop a system that will help in tracking payments for contractors and service providers.

Finance executive Nerry Achar said they hope to launch the system in July.

"We have exhausted the Sh800million we received from the National Treasury to offset pending bills. Therefore, the service providers will have to wait for the approval of the supplementary budget,” he said.

Achar said the new system will enable contractors and service providers to monitor their payments through their mobile phones. He spoke on Wednesday during a meeting with the service providers and journalists.

"By installing this system, contractors won't have to keep coming to county offices to chase payments ,” Achar said.

The finance boss also said the system will help streamline payments of current and pending bills as well as reduce cases of bribery.

“With the system in place, we will know who is deliberately sitting on a file to delay payments and take appropriate action," Achar said.