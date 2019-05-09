Man denies impersonating constable

A man was charged on Wednesday with impersonating a police officer operating near City Hall, Nairobi.

John Wanjala Wakhungu is accused of impersonating constable Humphrey Maingi while in possession of a National Police Service certificate of appointment.

Wakhungu was arrested on May 7 at Standard Street near Bruce House in the central business district.

He was also charged with demanding property with menaces. Wakhungu is accused of demanding cash amounting to Sh8,000 from a man identified as Mutavi on diverse dates between November last year and May 7 in Nairobi with intent to steal.

He was also charged with handling stolen property. On May 7 Wakhungu is said to have, other than stealing it, retained a certificate of appointment from the NPS suspected to be number 64736 with the knowledge that it had been stolen.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was released on Sh100,000 bail or Sh200,000 bond.

