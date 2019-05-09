JSC recommends removal of three judges

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended the removal of three judges.

They are justices DK Marete, Lucy Waithaka and Martin Muya.

Chief Justice David Maraga made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday.

JSC members present were Maraga, Emily Ominde, Patrick Gichohi, Felix Kosgey and Mercy Deche.

Those absent were judges Aggrey Muchelule, Mohammed Warsame and Olive Mugenda.

Muchelule's term came to an end on April 4.

The complaints against three judges disclosed incompetence, bias, impropriety and professional misconduct, hence the decision to advise the President to form a tribunal for their removal.

A petition aganist justices Njoki Ndung'u and JB Ojwang was withdrawn.

The petition was in regards to allegations of misconduct arising from their pronouncements in the Nick Salat case.

Also, the CJ has filed a response in a complaint against him by Yussuf Dimbil.

In the recent past the JSC recommended the formation of tribunals to investigate at least three judges.

They are former supreme court judge Philip Tunoi, sacked judge Joseph Mutava and Supreme Court judge Jacktone Boma Ojwang.

Mutava was sacked on April 4 by President Uhuru Kenyatta for gross misconduct.

Between March 2012 and March 2013, several complaints were lodged with the Judicial Service Commission against him.

On December 2012, the JSC constituted a committee to investigate those allegations.

After an inquiry, the JSC sent a petition to the President recommending his suspension and appointment of a tribunal to investigate allegations of gross misconduct.

The tribunal later found him guilty.