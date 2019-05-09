Elections for male LSK representative smooth — IEBC

Lawyers all over the country on Thursday turned up to vote for a male representative to the Judicial Service Commission.

Tom Ojienda was the first candidate to vote at the Supreme Court.

Other candidates were Njeru Macharia and Charles Mong'are Ongoto. Gathii Irungu withdrew from the race.

Voter turnout at the Supreme Court centre was low in the morning but picked up in the afternoon.

“So far, the voter turnout is fair as we have seen voters stream in in the afternoon and the process is going on smoothly,” a presiding officer said.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, there were about 10,186 registered voters across the country.

The exercise started at 8.30 am and ended at 5pm. Presiding officers then left to the main tallying centre at the LSK Secretariat in Lavington.

“The winner of the elections may be announced Friday,” the officer said.

Ojienda told the Star he was glad the process went well and expressed confidence he will win.

He dismissed as "malicious" claims of voter bribery.

He added that if elected, he would be a good leader since he has served lawyers for a long time.

The Law Society of Kenya said the elections took place in 28 centres across the country.

Gathii on Wednesday evening withdrew from the race.

The lawyer, who spoke to journalists at the Supreme Court, said he decided to back down citing the need for regional balance.

“ Many of the top leaders all come from Kiambu and it is only fair that I support my brothers who are in the race. It is not good to have all of us come from the same region,” he said.

He said he would work together with the candidates and make sure the election is free and fair.

Gathii lauded the IEBC for "a good job".

“Regional balance calls upon the members of JSC or LSK not be from the same county as with the executive.”

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei was blocked from voting as her name was missing from the register.

One of the presiding officers said Shollei could not vote because she was not listed as a member of LSK.

He said she might not have paid fees for membership.

Among other lawyers who voted are former Attorney General Githu Muigai, Otiende Amolo, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Jennifer Shamalla among others.

Ojienda is the immediate former LSK representative to the JSC while Njeru is the immediate former chairman of Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)