Uhuru appoints Kabando, Kembi Gitura to state jobs

More politicians who unsuccessfully vied for seats in 2017 have been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to parastatals.

They include former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando and former Lamu Woman Rep Shakila Abdalla.

In a special Gazette notice published on Wednesday, Kabando was appointed the chairman of the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund.

Kabando, who unsuccessfully vied as an independent candidate for Mukurweini MP in 2017, will serve as the chair for three years. Anthony Gathiaka of Jubilee defeated Kabando.

Kembi Gitura, who served as a deputy Senate Speaker between 2013 and 2017, was appointed a non-executive chairperson to Kenya Medical Supplies Authority. Gitura unsuccessfully defended his seat losing it to Irungu Kangata.

Shakila, the former one-time Wiper Party deputy party leader, was appointed to chair the child welfare society. Shakila lost to Jubilee's Ruweida Obo in the 2017 Lamu Woman Representative race.

Others who were appointed are University of Nairobi professor and co-chair of the Building Bridges Initiative Adams Oloo. Oloo will now sit on the Kenya School of Government Council.

Lawyer and political commentator Ambrose Weda will be a member to the Lake Basin Development Authority board.

Safaricom Chief executive officer Bob Collymore and Royal Media Services' Mercy Oburu were also appointed to the board of National Cancer Institute.

Last week, Uhuru appointed former MPs Dennis Waweru (chairman Kenya Investment Authority), Nicholas Gumbo (chair Kenyatta National Hospital Board), Joshua Toro (chair National Irrigation Board) and Franklin Bett (reappointed chair Agricultural Finance Corporation).