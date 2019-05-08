WAITITU IN TROUBLE

Five seek to stop Kiambu county from withdrawing funds

Suit is second case filed against Kiambu county relating to funds

In Summary
  • Say the county government has never published the County Appropriations Act as required by law
  • Ten MCAs obtained an order blocking the county's Sh16.5 billion supplementary budget
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
BLOCKED: Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu
Image: FILE

Five residents have sued the Kiambu county government seeking to stop withdraw of county money.

The five say the county government has never published the County Appropriations Act as required by law, hence the executive should not be allowed to make any withdrawals. 

The residents say Kiambu people will suffer being governed without the rule of law. The petitioners are  Richard Kagiri, James Gacheru Kariuki, Pyliss Wambii Wainoho, John Ngugi Muigai and Rosaline Change.

They said the county legislation does not take effect unless it is published as such in the Kenya Gazette in line with constitutional provisions.

The suit is second case filed against Kiambu county relating to funds.

The first case was filed by some MCAs who obtained an order blocking the county's Sh16.5 billion supplementary budget.

On April 5 justice James Makau suspended the budget pending determination of case by 10 members of the county assembly who said procedures were not followed.

The MCAs had complained that they were not consulted nor was the finance committee involved.

The county has been on the spotlight over recent audit queries of Sh2 billion.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
News
08 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. No evidence to disqualify Lesiit, DPP says
    1h ago News

  2. Unions protest as 41 teachers interdicted in Kisii
    1h ago News

  3. Five sue Kiambu county over funds
    1h ago News

  4. Lawyers Ojienda, Gathii to vie in JSC polls
    1h ago News

  5. Horticulture farmers lose 50%
    1h ago News

Latest Videos