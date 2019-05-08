Diani skydive club challenges suspension

The Mombasa High Court on Tuesday was to hear the case of a Diani skydiving club whose operations were ordered halted after the death of a Zambian paratrooper last month.

Sky Dive Diani club sued the Interior ministry and Kwale county for suspending its operations.

Judge Erick Ogola certified the matter urgent but declined to issue orders lifting the ban, as sought by the club. It wants an injunction pending the hearing and determination of its petition.

The halt to all club skydiving activities from its premises was ordered on March 10, until further notice. It filed for an injunction on April 15.

The club said no reason was given for the suspension.

However, last month a Zambian paratrooper died when his parachute became entangled with that of his fellow.

Fourteen Zambian paratroopers are said to have entered Kenya illegally as tourists, without declaring they were military and intended to skydive in Diani with the club.

The club said it has complied with all regulations by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority which confirmed their compliance in a letter dated on April 3, and allowed them to continue with their skydiving operations.

They said the club’s future and the country’s reputation is in jeopardy as hundreds of enthusiasts have been forced to cancel their bookings.

Kenyan officials reportedly said the company does not have a valid licence.

The club wants the court to retrain the respondents and its agents from disrupting its airport rights at Diani airport.

It seeks compensation for losses suffered since the suspension as the club is losing members.

The club has been operating since December 2013 and the sport has created a brand in skydiving tourism.