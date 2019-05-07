Order to revoke licences of non-compliant driving schools 'stands' - NTSA

On April 30, the authority had issued a notice to driving school operators, requiring them to download and submit duly completed forms within 14 days.

NTSA director general Francis Meja on Tuesday said the move is intended to assess driving schools' compliance with the driving school rules.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i had given driving schools two months to seek fresh registration with NTSA or risk being closed.

Matiang'i said NTSA will inspect the schools, check their level of compliance and ensure that their environments are conducive to driver-instruction before they are validated.

“The irresponsibility with which we have handled this [driver training] is amazing even to ourselves. Some places are funny dingy corners where people would turn out with one ramshackle of a vehicle with a guy who only God knows where they were trained as drivers,” he said.