Order to revoke licences of non-compliant driving schools 'stands' - NTSA

•NTSA had issued a 14-days public notice to all driving schools requiring them to submit dully completed form.
•The move is intended to access driving schools compliance with the traffic driving school rules.
NTSA has reiterated that any driving school that will fail to meet the required standard during inspection shall have its licence revoked.
NTSA has said that sections of the media have misled the public into believing the authority will not close down non-compliant driving schools.
On April 30, the authority had issued a notice to driving school operators, requiring them to download and submit duly completed forms within 14 days.
NTSA director general Francis Meja on Tuesday said the move is intended to assess driving schools' compliance with the driving school rules.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i had given driving schools two months to seek fresh registration with NTSA or risk being closed.
Matiang'i said NTSA will inspect the schools, check their level of compliance and ensure that their environments are conducive to driver-instruction before they are validated.
“The irresponsibility with which we have handled this [driver training] is amazing even to ourselves. Some places are funny dingy corners where people would turn out with one ramshackle of a vehicle with a guy who only God knows where they were trained as drivers,” he said.