First US-Kenya bilateral dialogue kicks off today

Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i are leading a Kenyan delegation that is expected to attend the inaugural Bilateral Strategic Dialogue with the US State Department.

The first annual meeting will be held from May 7 to May 8, 2019.

This is after U.S President Donald J. Trump and President Uhuru Kenyatta established the Dialogue at the White House on August 27, 2018, when they elevated the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

The Strategic Partnership is grounded in shared values, mutual cooperation, and a common vision for free, open and secure societies.

Ambassador Monica Juma will jointly sign the strategic dialogue framework agreement with Deputy Secretary John J. Sullivan on May 7.

On May 8, the two countries will be holding a high-level meeting organised around four thematic pillars.

These include economic prosperity, trade, and investment; defense cooperation; democracy, governance, and civilian security; and multilateral and regional issues.

Last month, US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter paid a courtesy call to Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office in Nairobi where he reiterated US' commitment to bolster trade ties and explore new opportunities to advance commerce, which will be mutually beneficial.

The DP said this is in line with Washington's desire to deepen collaboration in manufacturing, renewable energy, health and our push to actualise Jubilee Government's Big Four Agenda.