Church says sex education same as pornography

The Anglican Church has expressed concern over comprehensive sex education stating that the curriculum poses the same danger as pornography.

Under the curriculum, children from the age of five years will be taught about masturbation, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender movement, contraceptives and abortion.

In its place, ACK proposes development of a church-based curriculum to teach children sex education in accordance with Christian values.

"We must not fall into the trap of throwing stones and not providing solutions. We must task ourselves with realistic targets to come up with an alternative curriculum," said reverend Tom Otieno.

He spoke in Nairobi yesterday at the Kenya Christian Professionals forum on the advancement on the of the LGBTQ agenda, sexual revolution, comprehensive sex education and legalisation of abortion on demand.

Otieno said with proper information, the church and parents are able to handle comprehensive sex education without the kind of parameters given in the current curriculum.

He faulted the curriculum, stating the church's fear comes from introducing sex information to children without causing them to have an unseen negative interest in sex.

He stated that the Bible has given guidance on what should and should not be taught regarding sex.

Dr Wahome Ngare, a gyneacologist and obstetrician, said the curriculum teaches that sexuality is extra-marital contrary to the Christian values of sex.

"We do not get married to have sex. We get married to have children and sex becomes a necessary component," he said.

"Children will be taught how to enjoy sex and to experiment from the age of ten and since pregnancy is considered a bad side effect of sex, adolescents are offered contraceptives and safe abortion options."

He cautioned that a child cannot be trained to give consent for sex because the brain of a child is the last organ to mature in the body.

"The part of the brain that controls our reasoning, matures between 22 and 24 years," he said.

Otieno warned that education cannot be used to legitimize what is not right and comprehensive sex education is being used to market sexual revolution globally.

"The church does not hate homosexuals but does not accept homosexuality as normative but views it as sin," he said.

He stated that members of the LGBT community were welcome through the gates of church but their lifestyle is not affirmed by scripture.

"What is sinful about homosexuality is that God says it is," Otieno said.