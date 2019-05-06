Telcos to pay users Sh10 for dropped calls in bill

Mobile companies could be compelled to pay their Sh10 for every call dropped on their networks under a bill amending the Communications Act.

The Kenya Information and Communication (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to prevail on the telecommunication firms to improve service quality.

The Bill sponsored by Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo limits compensation to three dropped calls a day per customer.

Customers whose calls are cut due to third-party interference will not be eligible for compensation by the telcos.

“A licensee shall not be liable to compensate a customer where a call gets cut due to a third-party interference on the licensee’s connection lines or inevitable accident,” the Bill reads.

It has already been published in the Kenya Gazette and is due for introduction in the House at any time.

It also would give telcos the legal mandate to engage in any other business aside from telecommunication services, provided they split the businesses are licensed by the relevant regulators.

This requirement will be a blow to Safaricom, Airtel and Telcom companies that have ventured into other businesses, such as mobile money — but are operating under the same license.