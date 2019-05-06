Rainfall expected across Kenya - Weatherman

Rainfall is expected over various parts of the country, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

Nairobi, Nyeri, Murang'a, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Laikipia and Nyandarua are expected to have partly cloudy conditions, with light rains expected over a few places in the morning breaking into sunny intervals.

In Western, Nyanza, Central and South Rift Valley regions, showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few places tonight. With sunny intervals expected in the morning, and showers and thunderstorms expected over a few places in the afternoon.

In the northwestern lake Turkana region, partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight. There will be mainly sunny intervals expected for the entire day tomorrow. With strong winds of 25 knots (12.5m/s) and above expected over Turkana County.

The northeastern region, including Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo there will be partly cloudy conditions tonight. Tomorrow morning and afternoon there will be sunny intervals. Strong winds of 25 knots (12.5m/s) are expected over parts of Marsabit, Garissa and Isiolo.

In the southeastern lowlands regions of Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kajiado, partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight. Sunny intervals in the morning and showers over a few places in the afternoon.

There will be showers in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River tonight, and tomorrow morning and afternoon.