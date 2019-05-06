New law to force hospitals to treat emergency care patients

Parliament will soon make it mandatory for health facilities to treat patients requiring emergency medical attention without first charging them.

National Assembly health committee chairperson Sabina Chege said many private facilities have been turning away emergency treatment patients who cannot pay.

She said this jeopardises their lives with some passing away.

Some private hospitals, Chege added, ask for outrageous deposits that patients and their families are unable to raise.

“The law will make it mandatory for any health facility, whether public or private, to give priority to attending patients and bill them afterwards,” she said.

In other instances, hospitals detain patients when their families request to have their patients transferred to cheaper public facilities after getting emergency services, until they clear their bills.

Chege urged families who find themselves in such situations to inform the Ministry of Health for immediate intervention.

“That is criminal and goes against the constitutional right for health,” Chege said.

Together with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Doard, she pledged to have all those facilities followed up on and appropriate punitive steps taken.

Chege, who is also Murang’a woman representative, called on the board to conduct random inspections on hospitals to see how they have been conducting themselves.

“Let the board investigate whether hospitals have enough qualified personnel and drugs and even speak to patients to get their experiences,” she said.

The MP, who was speaking at Kiambugi in Mathioya, Murang’a county, also accused some hospitals of not employing qualified personnel, giving rise to many incidences of negligence.