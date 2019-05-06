Boniface Mwangi held by police over 'revolution plan'

• Mwangi took to his Twitter handle to inform the public of his arrest.
• He said he was picked from his house on Monday morning by the detectives and was being taken to Central Police Station.
Activist Boniface Mwangi is being held in police custody over an alleged 'revolution organisation'.
I have been arrested by @DCI_Kenya from my house. We are headed to Central Police Station. I haven't been told the reason for my arrest.— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) May 6, 2019
He, however, said he was not told the reason for his arrest.
Chief Inspector of Police attached to the DCI Gorge Muchiri, said they are investigating an alleged organisation of a revolution involving the activist that is likely to cause civil unrest and a breach of peace.
Earlier when contacted by the Star, Central Police Station OCPD Stanley Atavachi said he was not aware of Mwangi's arrest.
"I have reasons to believe that Boniface Mwangi has information that may assist the police with the inquiry over the revolution," he said in a police report.
However, Mwangi said he is only a photographer by profession and said he had nothing to say over the inquiry into a revolution.
He was however later released in the presence of his lawyer and friends.