Atwoli backs MPs pay rise, blasts 'begging' Kenyans

• Atwoli said MPs are being 'pestered' by Kenyans who are always asking for handouts.

• He called upon Kenyans to fighting corruption by letting the legislatures do their work rather than following them around.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli at a past press conference.
Image: FILE

Central Organisation Trade Union Secretary General Francis Atwoli has vowed to back MPs' push for higher salaries due to the high demand of handouts from Kenyans.

Speaking exclusively to KTN on Monday, Atwoli said MPs are being 'pestered' by Kenyans who are always asking for handouts.

“Kenyans might think that I am crazy, but I am supporting MPs to demand more from you taxpayers due to your behaviour,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli has said that Kenyans have developed a worrying habit of chasing after their MPs for money and pushing them to the corner.

This, he said, has forced MPs to steal and engage in illegal businesses in order to please them.

“Those are some of the things that push people to steal from public coffers in order to become presidents,” Atwoli said.

He called upon Kenyans to fighting corruption by letting the legislatures do their work rather than following them around.

The Cotu boss said MPs have been working with the organisation to ensure that workers' rights are protected.

Last year, MPs defended their demand for hefty perks and accused the media of misleading the public, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, on the righteousness of their resolve.

Minority leader John Mbadi blamed Parliament’s communications department for not giving the right position of the Bill.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
06 May 2019 - 13:12

