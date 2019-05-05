Ruto hits out at 'political conmen' over war on graft

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at his detractors over the war on corruption.

During a church service in Embu county on Sunday, the DP said he will not allow his opponents to spread propaganda under the guise of fighting corruption.

"There is a world of a difference between the fight against corruption and propaganda on corruption. The fight against corruption is conducted by competent, constitutional, independent institutions on the basis of facts, truth and evidence," he said.

"Corruption propaganda is conducted by busybodies and political conmen on the basis of rumours, lies and falsehood."

Ruto said, "Watu wengine wanatuhubiria wakienda kwa mazishi, wakienda kwa mkutano hiyo, wakienda kwa mkutano ile, yeye si DCI, yeye si DPP, yeye si wakili, yeye si chochote. Mtu tu busybody. Anatueleza tu kila siku, mambo ya ufisadi. Porojo, propaganda..."

This loosely translates to, "There are people who are given to preaching to us when they go to funerals and meetings. This person is not the DCI, DPP or a lawyer. He is nothing but a busybody. He keeps talking about corruption. Nonsense, propaganda."

Ruto and his allies have previously hit out at the DP's opponents, saying the war on graft is targeted towards him.

In March, Ruto said he is being targeted in the war on corruption that he said has degenerated into impunity.

He said there is an attempt to paint him in a bad light for political reasons. He made the remark as he opened the First Inter-Professionals Summit.

“There has been an attempt to hijack the war on corruption and turn it into a war against specific individuals. In the attempt to wage this convoluted version of the war on corruption, many government programmes and projects, as well as many innocent public servants, have become casualties,” Ruto said.