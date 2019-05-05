Be grateful for politicians' donations, Muturi tells churches

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said politicians should not be barred from making donations to churches because the institutions need to grow.

"We must continue doing what we know best. Ni lazima tuweke Mungu mbele kwa yale yote tumefanya. We will not shy away from coming to church. Church also requires to grow. Kwani wale watakuza hiyo kanisa ni nani? Si sisi? So if we start entertianing these other funny ideas, jua unapotoshwa, mnatolewa kwa njia ya Mungu. So endelea kutualika, kwa sababu, we were born in church."

This loosely translates to, "We have to put God first in everything we do... Who will build the church if not us?... So if we start entertianing these other funny ideas, know that you are being misled and being directed away from God. So, continue to invite us because, we were born in church."

Muturi said church leaders should be grateful they have someone like Deputy President William Ruto whom they can run to and will help them.

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit last month announced that the church will review donations by political leaders.

Sapit spoke against using pulpits to 'clean' stolen money in the guise of charitable donations.

Ruto has previously said his faith comes first before 'politician' titles.

"Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship God that's the only reason we stand before men," he said.

"We will continue to worship Jehovah with our hearts and substance."