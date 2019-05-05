(PHOTOS) Raila condoles with Moi over loss of Jonathan

• Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan.
ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Sunday paid former President Daniel Moi a visit at his Kabarak home to condole with him.
Moi lost his son Jonathan two weeks ago.
"We continue to wish strength to the former President and his family. May God grant them peace during this trying time," Raila said in a tweet.
Raila was accompanied by his brother Oburu Odinga and other officials.
Jonathan participated in several rally tournaments before retiring.
He showed interest in vying for the Eldama Ravine MP seat in 2002, but backed out at the last minute and chose to support Musa Sirma.
Jonathan's other siblings are Philip, Raymond, John Mark, Jenifer, June, Doris, and Gideon.
Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan at an emotional funeral service.
The family's kin poured out tributes, describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person.