(PHOTOS) Raila condoles with Moi over loss of Jonathan

Raila visits Moi to condole over loss of son Jonathan

In Summary

• Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga talking with retired president Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home./COURTESY
ODM Party leader Raila Odinga talking with retired president Daniel Moi at his Kabarak home./COURTESY

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Sunday paid former President Daniel Moi a visit at his Kabarak home to condole with him.

Moi lost his son Jonathan two weeks ago.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga shaking hands with Baringo senator Gideon Moi./COURTESY
ODM Party leader Raila Odinga shaking hands with Baringo senator Gideon Moi./COURTESY

"We continue to wish strength to the former President and his family. May God grant them peace during this trying time," Raila said in a tweet.

Raila was accompanied by his brother Oburu Odinga and other officials.

Jonathan participated in several rally tournaments before retiring.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga signing the condolence book./COURTESY
ODM Party leader Raila Odinga signing the condolence book./COURTESY

He showed interest in vying for the Eldama Ravine MP seat in 2002, but backed out at the last minute and chose to support Musa Sirma.

Jonathan's other siblings are Philip, Raymond, John Mark, Jenifer, June, Doris, and Gideon.

Thousands of mourners flocked at Kabarak University grounds to give a befitting send-off to Jonathan at an emotional funeral service.

The family's kin poured out tributes, describing Jonathan as a leader, a loving and selfless person.

/COURTESY
/COURTESY
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
05 May 2019 - 15:21

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Ruto defends Waititu bizarre Kiambu budget
    1m ago News

  2. (PHOTOS) Raila visits Moi to condole over loss of son
    1h ago News

  3. How a country can go from democracy to dictatorship
    2h ago News

  4. Tame corrupt church leaders, says Raila
    3h ago News

  5. Salat disowns 'fake' posts slamming DP Ruto
    3h ago News

Latest Videos