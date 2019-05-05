KILIMANI PUZZLE?

Nine arrested with fake US currency in Kilimani area

In Summary

• The arrest comes days after a similar operation led to the arrest of six suspects with fake gold in the same area.

The fake currency./COURTESY
Nine People have been arrested with millions of fake US Dollars in Kilimani area.

"Among them are seven foreigners from DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda," DCI boss George Kinoti said on Sunday.

They are: Bongo Ulerech, Olivier Mango, George Sr Gboe, Richard Kabasili, Egid Musolieva,Timothy Muhumuza, Brian Kimani and Ken Lugwili.

The suspects who were arrested on Sunday are currently in custody and will be arraigned in court on Monday.

This comes hours after seven other suspects were arrested with fake currency in the same area after a sting operation on Saturday.

Last week, a similar operation led to the arrest of six suspects with fake gold in the same area.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
05 May 2019 - 10:42

