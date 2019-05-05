Nine arrested with fake US currency in Kilimani area

Nine People have been arrested with millions of fake US Dollars in Kilimani area.

"Among them are seven foreigners from DR Congo, Rwanda and Uganda," DCI boss George Kinoti said on Sunday.

They are: Bongo Ulerech, Olivier Mango, George Sr Gboe, Richard Kabasili, Egid Musolieva,Timothy Muhumuza, Brian Kimani and Ken Lugwili.