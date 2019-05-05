Jubilee MPs chide 'outsiders' for interfering with party

Jubilee leaders have called on its members to focus on strengthening and protecting the party from outside interference.

They said there was an increasing danger of the party being distracted by “outsiders”, thereby making it drift from its agenda.

Speaking in Kigari, Embu County, during a prayer service for Manyatta MP John Muchiri, the more than 10 Members of Parliament in the company of Deputy President William Ruto said they would not watch as the party they have invested in is disintegrated.

Leaders present included National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, MPs Cecily Mbarire (nominated), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South) and Charles Muriuki (Mbeere North).

Others were Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Jane Wanjuki (Woman Rep, Embu), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba’ngombe), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Simon Kingara (Ruiru), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Gabriel Kago (Githunguri), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Patrick Wainaina (Thika), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Mpuri Aburi (EALA).

The leaders said they would not want to hear of any factions in Jubilee “because the party is solid and united”.

“We will guard our party from our enemies because we still have a lot of work to do for the people of Kenya,” said Muchiri.

They said some of the party’s leaders had united with the Opposition to fight Jubilee as they push for their own interests.

“But we will not be swayed by their muddy games against Jubilee. We still believe in the party’s ideology that brought us together. We will stick to it and continue to use it as a vehicle in making Kenya better,” noted King’ang’i.

Mbarire asked leaders to focus on serving the interests of Kenyans rather than engaging in endless political fights.

“We should not allow petty politics to divide the country. As Jubilee leaders, we have work to do for the people. Let us compete on issues and development programmes,” she argued.

On his part, Aburi urged Kenyans to rally behind Ruto, saying he was best fit to be Kenya’s next President.

“We have seen his work. We have his development records. Let us all support him to be President in 2022,” said the EALA legislator.

Earlier, the Deputy President attended a church service in Githunguri where he reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming and uniting the country.

Leaders in attendance said they will not allow their detractors to divide Jubilee Party, which they said had taken effort, resources and time to build.

They observed that they will not be misled by individuals who still run tribal political parties to tear apart Jubilee, a national party that had managed to unite Kenyans.

“It is this unity that has created a foundation for this country’s economic take off. We cannot allow selfish interests to compromise this plan,” said Dr Ruto.

Despite bringing down political temperatures, the leaders said the Handshake should be inclusive.

Gakuya said it was unfortunate the President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga handshake was being abused by individuals to push their own interests.

“Let us not lose friends even if we have a new one. Our future also depends on the strength in keeping our old friends,” said the Embakasi North MP.

For Jubilee to continue with its push to transforming the country, Kandara MP called on President Kenyatta to continue “leading us towards the path of development”.

“We have a debt to Kenyans; a debt of making their lives better. For us in Jubilee, we know too well where our country was, where it is and where Jubilee wants to take it,” added Wahome.