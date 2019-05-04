Women carry knives, pepper stray to fight rapists

I learnt never to trust anyone apart from my family, Anna, 27, told the Star when asked about the increasing number of rape cases.

According to the 2019 Economic survey, 131 more rape cases were reported to the police in 2018 compared to the previous year.

Further, 181 more men were reported to have committed the crime in 2018 compared to 2017. However, the number of women accused reduced from 90 to 47 within the same period.

"875 men were accused of rape in 2018, a rise from the 694 reported in 2017," the survey reads.

Precautions taken

Sue says that she never feels safe in the presence of men especially while she is alone.

"I was chased by about three men walking home and it was only around 8pm but they stopped as soon as they saw a figure approaching," she told the Star during an interview.

"Even then I began getting worried about who was approaching and what they wanted."

Sue says that she bought a packet of condoms and started carrying them in her purse because anything can happen.'

Faith states that she also carries a condom in her purse and thinks girls should as a major precaution step.

"I also walk around taking random selfies and recording what is happening around me because you honestly never know," said Faith.

Linda, 20 says she walks around with a weapon because she no longer feels safe anywhere.

"I walk with a pen knife these days so before you rape me you won't have one eye. I won't go down without a fight," she said.

"I know for a fact that most females don't feel safe. Even during the day. These streets are not safe."