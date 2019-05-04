'INTIMIDATION'

KDF soldiers storm police cell to 'rescue' colleague

The 'rescued' officer was arrested when he went to demand the release of his motorcycle

In Summary

•The impounded motorcycle had been left by the roadside. 

•Police say the act was 'intimidating and demoralising'. 

The Kwale Police Station vehicle
Image: FILE

Twelve KDF soldiers on Wednesday night raided the Kwale police station demanding the release of one of their own. 

The officers stormed into the cells and 'rescued' their colleague and a motorcycle.

Tense policemen watched from a safe distance as officers carried out the raid.

Police reports show Suleiman Banda was arrested by officers from the station after he went to demand the release of his impounded motorcycle.

The police, who claimed the motorcycle was abandoned at the roadside before it was towed to the station, asked him to produce documentation, leading to a fierce confrontation.

Reports indicate the officers exchanged blows before the KDF soldier was overpowered and taken into custody.

“Our seniors watched from a distance without intervening. This kind of intimidation and harassment by our colleagues must stop, it has affected our morale. We are bitter,” a policeman said. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by CHARI SUCHE Correspondent, Coast Region
News
04 May 2019 - 00:00

