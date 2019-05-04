How schools are losing land to grabbers

At least 68 schools risk losing their land to grabbers, a new assessment by the ministry of education shows.

The study by the ministry and non-profit Shule Yetu Alliance says the schools, in 28 counties, may lose their land to churches, board of trustees and kins of individuals who donated land for building schools.

The ministry has so far titled 9,556 schools, accounting for about 14 per cent of all public schools in the country.

​According to the assessment, land grabbing of 15 sampled schools estimates the institutions will lose Sh750,000,000 in 105 acres.

In March 2018, government began an investigation into grabbing of school land but is yet to release its findings.

"Our audit exercise is not to target individuals, but is aiming at [the] ultimate protection of land belonging to education institutions. However, if there are individuals taking the schools' land, they will be identified and questioned accordingly," Education PS Belio Kipsang said last year.

The latest assessment indicates that 83 per cent of schools do not have titles, 41 per cent are at risk of encroachment while 14 per cent had reported land contestation cases to the National Lands Commission.

The fate of this institutions now lies with the judiciary and the NLC as they seek to repossess the school lands.

The NLC, which holds and manages government land, has come under fire for its opaque land management practices.