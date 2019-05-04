How schools are losing land to grabbers

• 83 per cent of schools do not have titles while 41 per cent are at risk of encroachment.
• Nairobi county carries the burden of schools whose land risk being grabbed with 26 institutions under threat.
At least 68 schools risk losing their land to grabbers, a new assessment by the ministry of education shows.
The study by the ministry and non-profit Shule Yetu Alliance says the schools, in 28 counties, may lose their land to churches, board of trustees and kins of individuals who donated land for building schools.
The ministry has so far titled 9,556 schools, accounting for about 14 per cent of all public schools in the country.
According to the assessment, land grabbing of 15 sampled schools estimates the institutions will lose Sh750,000,000 in 105 acres.
In March 2018, government began an investigation into grabbing of school land but is yet to release its findings.
"Our audit exercise is not to target individuals, but is aiming at [the] ultimate protection of land belonging to education institutions. However, if there are individuals taking the schools' land, they will be identified and questioned accordingly," Education PS Belio Kipsang said last year.
The latest assessment indicates that 83 per cent of schools do not have titles, 41 per cent are at risk of encroachment while 14 per cent had reported land contestation cases to the National Lands Commission.
The fate of this institutions now lies with the judiciary and the NLC as they seek to repossess the school lands.
The NLC, which holds and manages government land, has come under fire for its opaque land management practices.
Yesterday, efforts to contact NLC for a comment on the same were futile.
Nairobi County carries the burden of schools whose land risk being grabbed with 26 institutions - both primary and secondary- under threat.
Kwale and Makueni counties each have four schools affected, Kisumu (5), Mombasa and Nakuru (3), Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Kiambu, Machakos, Kilifi each with two schools risk land grabbing.
Migori, Muranga, Homabay, Meru, Bomet, Garissa, and Kericho have one school each.
Prominent schools affected by the unscrupulous activities include Nairobi School, Lenana School, City Primary School, Pangani primary school, Voi Girls and Kileleshwa Primary School.
Investigations around circumstances surrounding the schools reveal that Nairobi School originally occupied 300 acres.
However, KARI (now called KALRO) requested for 50 Acres, but is alleged to have taken about 100 instead.
The school land also accommodates Kiuna Secondary School, a private institution, illegally.
Kileleshwa Residents Association in 2017 reported attempts by unknown individuals to encroach on the unfenced part of the Kileleshwa Primary School playground.
Lenana School management have also registered a complain with the NLC on part of the school land allegedly grabbed.
Part of Muthiga Primary School has been encroached upon by Muthaiga Golf Club while the headteacher’s official residence has also been grabbed and is being used as a private office space.
City Primary School is also battling to evict a church, Prayer Beyond Boundaries Ministries, that is accused of grabbing part of its playground.
The genesis of the row began in 2013 when the church acquired a lease from the defunct City Council to conduct their activities in the institution.
However, the school opted not to renew the lease and when prompted to vacate, the church did not but instead constructed a structure that acts as a church.
Currently, the church remains on the school land as the school pursues application for title deed.