Global Fund to support Kenya's UHC push - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the partnership between Kenya and the Global Fund in the delivery of health services to Kenyans, especially in the war against malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS.

Speaking on Friday during a meeting with the Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta said his administration was keen on working with the Fund to ensure the successful implementation the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme.

“We are putting a lot of money in UHC and we are determined to see it through,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State noted that Kenya’s success in the implementation of UHC, which is one of the key pillars of the Big 4 Agenda, will encourage its replication in other countries in Africa.

Sands commended President Kenyatta’s leadership and commitment in the implementation of the UHC, saying the piloting of the programme in four counties was a good approach.

Sands also praised Kenya’s contribution to the Global Fund and urged President Kenyatta to mobilise other leaders to support the Fund’s initiatives in curbing malaria, TB and HIV/AIDS.

“Your continued support to the Global Fund is highly appreciated,” Sands said. The President assured that the Global Fund can count on Kenya’s support in its efforts to enhance the delivery of health services.

The Global Fund is a Geneva based international financing organisation that mobilises resources including finances to end the epidemics of HIV, Malaria and TB.

Present during the meeting were the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita among other senior Government officials.