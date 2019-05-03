Wario sacked as Mubea exits EACC for Dublin

The appointments have further seen EACC deputy CEO Micheal Mubea appointed as Kenya’s Ambassador in Dublin.

The appointments have seen Lazurus Amayo, who has been serving as the UN Permanent representative, named as the Kenyan Ambassador to Washington DC.

Kariuki Mugwe will be posted to Abu Dhabi while Peter Katana Angore heads to Algiers.

While Barine Mugendi will be heading to Accra, Andrew Kihurani will be posted to Bern, Lamarron Ole Kaanto heads to Berlin, Purity Muhindi to Dakar and John Mwangemi headed to Djibouti.

Others appointed include Mwendwa Musembi who will head to Dubai, Njeri Karago Los Angeles, Flora Karagu to Lusaka, Richard Opombe to Madrid and Jackline Yonga to Rome.

While Mwende Mwinzi has been proposed to take over Seoul, Diana Kiambuthi is set to head to Stockholm and Njambi Kinyungu to replace Amayo at the UN-Habitat.

In a statement sent to newsrooms by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma, Uhuru has further approved promotions and appointments of 15 serving officers to the position of Ambassador in the ministry.

“I congratulate each one of them for the honour bestowed upon them…… to serve our motherland, welcome those joining the ministry and wish the Ambassadors/High Commissioners designate good luck in vetting process,” Juma said.

The appointees will have to undergo the vetting process before their confirmation.