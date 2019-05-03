IPOA condemns killing of police officer in Embu

Ikaaba wa shot dead after refusing to surrender, an incident that irritated his workers who descended on officers.

"Kinyua was cut several times on the head, forcing the officer accompanying to shoot the suspect in the chest. The OCS succumbed to injuries on arrival at Tenri Hospital in Embu,” a police report said.

In its statement, the authority has urged members of the public to cooperate with them whenever misunderstandings arise instead of taking matters into their hands.

Five of the seven people suspected of killing the OCS and chief have been detained for 15 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

Those arraigned and detained are Gerald Kibau, Julius Kinanga, Leah Muthoni Ngige, Sisiria Katora Rochiang and Peter Karani.