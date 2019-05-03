IPOA condemns killing of police officer in Embu

•Five of the seven people suspected of killing the OCS and Chief have been detained for 15 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

•IPOA  has warned the public from taking matters into their hands.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has condemned the killing of Chuka OCS Joseph Kinyua in Ugweri, Embu East.

The OCS was hacked to death by David Ikaaba, a butcher at Ugweri market in Embu East on Wednesday.   

He was hunting for the killer of Kamainichief Japheth Mukengu before meeting his death.

Ikaaba wa shot dead after refusing to surrender, an incident that irritated his workers who descended on officers.

"Kinyua was cut several times on the head, forcing the officer accompanying to shoot the suspect in the chest. The OCS succumbed to injuries on arrival at Tenri Hospital in Embu,” a police report said.    

In its statement, the authority has urged members of the public to cooperate with them whenever misunderstandings arise instead of taking matters into their hands.

Five of the seven people suspected of killing the OCS and chief have been detained for 15 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

Those arraigned and detained are Gerald Kibau, Julius Kinanga, Leah Muthoni Ngige, Sisiria Katora Rochiang and Peter Karani.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
03 May 2019 - 17:25

