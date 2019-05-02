Trade unions threaten mass action over corruption

Trade unionists and politicians have warned Kenyans to prepare for mass action if the government fails to tame corruption.

More than 200 politicians and trade unionists said that corruption was denying Kenyans basic services.

The leaders, who spoke at Uhuru Park during the labour day celebrations yesterday, said that corruption saw the government's appetite for debts go up while many of wananchi remained poor.

“We should move from the handshake to handcuffs to tame corruption and ensure Kenyans access good health and education among other basic needs,” ANC leader Musalia said.

The event was attended by diplomats, civil society and the general public. Labour Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers and is organised by the Central Organization of Trade Unions in the country.

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli warned the government to address wastage of public resources and rampant stealing instead of highly taxing the workers. He said workers are ready to go to the streets to demand their right.

“Even the thieves are using other means to change the laws to steal from the poor workers. We will not allow workers to be used,” Atwoli said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the corrupt have always taken Kenyans for a ride and it's time wananchi stood against them.

“The government security apparatus has the power to locate and recover corruption proceeds. They also have powers to prosecute the suspects and must move fast,” Kalonzo said.

Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion said the option Kenyans have if prosecution of suspects has failed is mass action.

“We can’t have lazy people benefiting from the sweat of poor workers. Let us respect what belongs to Kenyans,” Sossion said.

“You can see even the employers (government) and the Federation of Kenya Employers have boycotted the event. We must respect the effort and brains workers are using.”

“The government is heavily borrowing and a number of officers are also heavily stealing. The workers end up sweating a lot but going home poor because the money to pay them well has been stolen,” Musalia Mudavadi added.

ODM Chairperson John Mbadi said his party was not against corruption but politicians should not steal from Kenyans to donate in churches.

“We must respect God and taxpayers,” he said.