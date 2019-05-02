Reprieve for Swazuri as court reduces bail from Sh12m to Sh7m

Former National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri has been handed a temporary reprieve after the High Court reviewed his bail terms.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi on Thursday reviewed his bail term and his co-accused from Sh12 million to Sh7 million.

There are three different categories of bail terms depending with the number of counts one is charged with.

The Sh30 million bond issued by the High court has also been reviewed down to Sh15 million.

Swazuri had opposed the bail terms issued by chief magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, arguing that they are too high and unjust.

“The bail terms are unjust, exorbitant and in contravention of Article 49 of the Constitution,” Swazuri's application reads.

Other NLC officials released on the same bond terms as Swazuri include former commissioner Emma Njogu, former CEO Tom Aziz Chavangi; Salome Munubi, director valuation and taxation; Francis Mugo, director of finance and administration and lawyer Catherine Wanjiru Chege.

Swazuri and the others had been charged in connection with the illegal compensation for land at the Mombasa Port Area Development.

It is alleged that between January 11, 2017, and December 5, 2017, they jointly conspired to fraudulently pay Sh109,769,363 for the purported compulsory acquisition of land from Tornado Carriers Limited for the Kenya National Highways Authority.

Swazuri, Munubi and Njogu were also separately charged with abuse of office. They are accused of using their office to improperly confer the money to Tornado Carriers.