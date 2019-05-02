Ngilu and MCAs resolve to work together

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu has given in to pressure by MCAs to ensure equitable development in all wards.

On Tuesday, Ngilu told the ward reps she would support them achieve development in their wards.

Ngilu co-chaired a meeting at the Kitui Agricultural Training Centre between MCAs and members of the county executive, signaling improved relations between the two arms of government.

For most of last year, Ngilu and the MCAs were at loggerheads. The MCAs threw out a supplementary budget on December 14 and passed a motion to impeach Treasury executive Mary Nguli.

The MCAs complained of embezzlement of public resources and accused Ngilu of sidelining them in development.

However, early this year Ngilu reached out to the MCAs in various bonding meetings, some held at the Coast. It was at the meetings that the governor and the MCAs struck a working rapport.

The Tuesday meeting was a follow-up of the bonding meetings. Ngilu, according to her press service, met the ward representatives to discuss the progress of the county’s development agenda.

Ngilu promised the MCAs she will adopt an equitable ward development approach in next year's budget.

Ngilu pledged further constructive engagement to ensure all programmes are completed within set timelines for the residents to reap benefits.

The governor said it is important for the executive and the assembly to agree on spending proposals for the county to achieve her five-pillar development plan.

She reaffirming commitment to strengthen partnership between the executive and the legislative arms.

“We have the capacity to change Kitui if we think positively. It is our duty to create an enabling environment to spur growth among our people”. Ngilu said.