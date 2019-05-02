DENIED STEALING

Man gets lenient sentence after taking boss's van

Masya was accused of taking the vehicle on April 19 after he was denied fare to go home.

In Summary

•He never had the intention of stealing the vehicle but only used it for transport, he said.

•He requested court to allow the boss reduce his salary to compensate the days it was not in the compound

Kibera Law Court.
Kibera Law Court.

A man charged with illegally disappearing with his employer’s vehicle to visit his wife and children has pleaded guilty to the offence.

Leny Masya pleaded guilty before Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani and said that he was not a thief.

Masya was accused of driving off with the vehicle of Prateeki Singh Gulati, his employer, on April 19 after he was denied fare to go home.

 

The prosecution alleged after the boss refused to give the accused cash, he was angered and skilfully watched his boss' moves and took the vehicle.

He then drove off the vehicle that was already parked at the boss residential place.

The boss was alerted by his aide that the vehicle was missing, prompting her to report the matter to Lang’ata police station, which led to Masya's arrest and  arraignment on Tuesday.

In his defence, the accused said he took the vehicle because he requested the boss to give him transport but she refused and instead continued to climb the stairs refusing to listen to him.

He never had the intention of stealing the vehicle but only used it for transport, he said.

He requested court to allow the boss to reduce his salary to compensate the days it was not in the compound

He requested court to give him a lenient sentence as he was only using the vehicle and not stealing.

 

He told court that he was a respectful man with a family.

The magistrate ruled that since the accused had accepted the mistake he pays Sh16,000 or three months imprisonment.

He thanked God for the ruling.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
02 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Trade unions threaten mass action over corruption
    35m ago News

  2. Locusts eat Turkana shrubs after rains
    35m ago News

  3. End Yala wetland row, MCAs tell Raila
    35m ago News

  4. M-Pesa agent charged with stealing Sh430,000
    35m ago News

  5. Teen who stole cows to pay fees set free
    35m ago News

Latest Videos