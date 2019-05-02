M-Pesa agent charged with stealing Sh430,000

An M-Pesa agent was on Tuesday charged with stealing Sh430,000 from his employer.

Janice Gakii allegedly stole from an Mpesa shop at 3G Enterprise in Lang’ata sub-county, where she was employed by Millicent Nkirote.

She denied the charges before Kibera Chief Magistrate Joyce Gandani.

According to prosecution, the accused was given the said amount to buy Mpesa float from a nearby Mpesa shop.

She accepted the request from the boss but purchased only Sh100,000 float instead of the stipulated Sh430,000, but never told her employer the truth.

She then called her boss and told her that the money had been stolen.

She told court that since she was a simple Mpesa agent and now jobless and bankrupt, she was not in a position to pay unrealistic bond.

She requested to be released on lenient bond terms.

The magistrate released her on a bond of Sh300,000 or a cash bail of Sh80,000, pending mention on May 14 and hearing on July 10.