Governor Kimemia's nominees for Health and Transport executives approved

The Nyandarua County Assembly has approved the appointment of Dr John Njenga Mungai and Daniel Ndung’u Wangenye as Health Services and Transport, Energy and Public Works executives respectively.

Mungai is currently the Kitui County Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent while Wangenye is the executive secretary of the Laikipia branch of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet).

Governor Francis Kimemia nominated the two early last month to replace Dr Peter Mbugua and Stephen Mbugua. The doctor has returned to the national government from where he was seconded during the tenure of former governor Daniel Waithaka.

The Transport docket has been vacant since the return of (Stephen) Mbugua to the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company in March.

Deputy Speaker Zachary Njeru said Mungai had promised to among other things have more resources allocated to the health sector, spearhead the accreditation of more healthcare facilities by NHIF, improve customer care services and train more health care volunteers.

Njeru said Wangenye had promised to ensure timely formulation of bills of quantities, tendering, inspection and issuance of completion certificates, and ensure constant and continuous monitoring of the projects before the issuance of completion certificates.

The Assembly was on Tuesday told that the two nominees will not be required to relinquish their positions as state officers since their jobs are contractual and due to end after five years. However, Wangenye has to vacate the Kuppet position.

“I don’t think it is fair that we require them to resign the positions they hold as state officers since this is a contractual engagement, but they should relinquish their positions on an interim basis for a period of five years. We don’t want to jeopardise anybody’s future at the expiry of this government, “Speaker Wahome Ndegwa said.