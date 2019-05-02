CRACKING THE WHIP

Government bans gambling advertising on social media

In Summary

• The board has also banned outdoor advertising of gambling, as well as advertising of gambling between 6 am and 10 pm.

• The directives of the board will take full effect from May 30.

A man analyses the odds at a popular betting site
BETTING: A man analyses the odds at a popular betting site
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

The Betting Control and Licensing Board has banned advertising and gambling on all social media platforms.

In a notice signed by the Acting Director Liti Wambua, the board has also banned outdoor advertising of gambling, as well as advertising of gambling between 6 am and 10 pm.

The board has further banned any endorsement of gambling operations by celebrities.

 

The board has also said that any form of advertisement of gambling must be approved by the board and must contain a warning to the public of its consequences.

"The warning message must constitute a third of the actual advertisement and be of the same font," part of the statement read.

The directives of the board will take full effect from May 30.

Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said that no betting company will be allowed to operate from July 1 without proving that has fully complied with tax.

He said some betting companies had taken advantage of Kenyans.

The CS had directed the Betting Control and Licensing Board to scrutinise all companies and forward a report in a month.

More:

Betting shops make huge profits from youth addicted to gambling

A whole generation is spending thousands a day in search of elusive riches.
News
1 week ago

Matiang'i to cancel betting licences in July

All betting licenses  to be suspended from July 1 unless they have fully  paid taxes.
News
1 month ago

Unregulated trade leads to revenue fall

Unregulated trade in unauthorised places has contributed to the drop in revenue collection, a county official has said.Nairobi county assembly trade ...
Counties
5 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
02 May 2019 - 13:13

Most Popular

  1. Turkey, U.S. getting closer on issue of Syria safe zone
    6m ago World

  2. The 'Elephant Queen' immortalised in stunning photos
    33m ago News

  3. Billionaire Mengi's message to wife before his death
    39m ago News

  4. Five charged with stealing Sh11m from Barclays Bank ATM
    1h ago News

  5. U-turn? I'm ready for dialogue over ANC wrangles - Osotsi
    2h ago News

Latest Videos