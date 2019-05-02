Government bans gambling advertising on social media

The Betting Control and Licensing Board has banned advertising and gambling on all social media platforms.

In a notice signed by the Acting Director Liti Wambua, the board has also banned outdoor advertising of gambling, as well as advertising of gambling between 6 am and 10 pm.

The board has further banned any endorsement of gambling operations by celebrities.

The board has also said that any form of advertisement of gambling must be approved by the board and must contain a warning to the public of its consequences.

"The warning message must constitute a third of the actual advertisement and be of the same font," part of the statement read.

The directives of the board will take full effect from May 30.

Last month, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said that no betting company will be allowed to operate from July 1 without proving that has fully complied with tax.

He said some betting companies had taken advantage of Kenyans.

The CS had directed the Betting Control and Licensing Board to scrutinise all companies and forward a report in a month.