Kisii MCA denies raping schoolgirl three years ago

A Kisii MCA was yesterday charged with defiling a 16-year-old girl three years ago.

Evans Mokoro of Moticho ward denied the offence said to have happened between June 2016 and June 2017 in Nyamarambe, Gucha South subcounty.

Resident magistrate Denis Mikoyan freed him on Sh50,000 bail until May 16 when the hearing starts.

If convicted of defiling the then Form Three girl, the second term MCA will be jailed for 15 years.

Prosecutor Peter Wainana said the offence was reported at Nyamarambe police station recently, leading to Mokoro’s arrest on Monday.

“I am urging this court to grant us more time to enable a DNA test to be carried on the accused to establish whether he was behind the defilement,” Wainana said.

Mokoro’s lawyer Mogusu Nyamweya told the court that police did not follow due process when they arrested the MCA outside the Kisii law courts.

Mokoro was recently suspended from county assembly sittings for assaulting nominated MCA Jane Justin. A committee formed to investigate the incident found him guilty and recommended that he should apologise to the full House before it resumes business but he is yet to do so.