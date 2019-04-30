Shabaab allies warned after foodstuff found buried

People living next to Boni Forest have been warned against collaborating with al Shabaab militants after 30 jerricans stuffed with food were found buried in Holugho.

The warning came from Northeastern regional commissioner Mohamed Birik who said, “This latest incident has confirmed our fears that we have in our midst, residents who are aiding terror activities. Collaborators will be severely punished.”

Birik told the press in Garissa town that security officers on patrol had stumbled on thirty 20-litre jerricans filled with food and buried at the edge of the forest in Holugho.

The containers had rice, cooking oil, sugar and beans.

The administrator said preliminary investigations showed that al Shabaab collaborators ferried the foodstuff and buried it. The items were destroyed.

Birik cautioned the public to be on the alert and report any suspicious characters to the police.

He said chiefs and their assistants are the eyes of the government on the ground and are expected to know what is happening especially matters to do with security.

The militants walk long distances during the rainy season and take advantage of poor roads to evade security patrols.

The government has recruited several Kenya Police Reservists to beef up security along the porous border with lawless Somalia.

