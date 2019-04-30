Noisy sex and witchcraft, what more could you want?

Was it only wild, wild and noisy sex in a lodging?

Was a prostitute screaming for her money?

Or was a plot to promote a witchdoctor who could identify and release an adulterous couple 'stuck in the act?'

A Meru magistrate's court yesterday issued an arrest warrant for a man and his lover who were charged for screaming while having sex, disturbing the peace and inconveniencing members of the public.

They skipped court.

Senior resident magistrate Evans Mbicha issued the warrant against Chacha Mwita, Cynthia Makhoha and Magoolia Twaha for failing to appear for the mention of the case.

When prosecutor Miriam Mbithe called their names, they were nowhere to be found. Their cash bail — Sh20,000 each — was forfeited to the state.

They had been charged on April 15. Mwita and Cynthia had pleaded guilty to two charges facing them before resident magistrate Maureen Odhiambo.

Mwita, 24, a businessman and Cynthia, 31, a casual labourer, were charged with making loud sounds while have sex.

Twaha, a 27-year-old Ugandan, was charged alongside them. But his exact role was unclear. He denied all impropriety.

The court was told that on April 14 at Makutano Imenti North, Meru, the three were found in the building of Humphrey Murithi intending to commit a felony.

Cynthia and Mwita at first said it was true but after state prosecutor Adams Chelule read details of darker doings,they denied the charges.

Chelule told the court police officers from Meru police station acting on a tip from the public bushed the three at Palms Guest House.

They had information a witch doctor was staging a scene to dupe members of the public.

Chacha and Cynthia were to pretend to be stuck together during sexand the witch doctor (Twaha) would free them by magic.

He said when police visited the lodging, the two were heard screamings. They found Chacha and Cynthia in the act, screaming in the presence of Twaha.

Cynthia told the court she was in her usual business. She said she and Chacha agreed on Sh1,000 for sex but he only gave her Sh400.

She said she was shouting, demanding pay before having sex with him.

Chacha said they were not stuck as police alleged and that they were amused to see a big crowd gathering.

Police were forced to shoot in the air to disperse the crowd eager to view the scene.

Magistrate Odhiambo said in view of their response, the court presumed they had not pleaded guilty.

She ordered the three to get their freedom after depositing the bail or a bond of Sh50,000.

The case was slated for hearing on May 15.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)