No Ugali for you but...BBC fights for Kipchoge's London visit

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the men's elite race on April 28, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Paul Childs

London Marathon winner Eliud Kipchoge attracted numerous response across the world when he posted a tweet asking for the next destination to visit before returning home.

“I’ve got a couple of days left in London, where should I visit?” Eliud Kipchoge posed on his Twitter handle.

Kipchoge won the 39th London Marathon edition on Sunday 28, clocking the finishing line in 2:02:37 to set a new course record and run the second fastest marathon of all time.

After asking for the next move, BBC News Africa was among the institutions and personnel that wanted to host Kipchoge.

BBC invited him to visit their studios, promising to treat him accordingly.

“If you’ve got some time... we would be delighted to host you! The BBC canteen doesn’t serve ugali, but we’re sure we can sort you out with something special!," BBC wrote in response.

After BBC response, Makueni county senator Mutula Kilonzo jnr advised him to visit the British Museum.

“British museum. The Magna Carta, a world wonder just like you, the king of marathon,” @SenMutula wrote.

Majority advised him to visit River Gulu, the famours River Thames. It was given the name by Gulu by the Ugandan explorer Milton Allimadi on April 23, 2019.

Milton said he had discovered a river in the heart of the Queen’s Land and named it River Gulu.

 

@kikiochieng wrote “Come visit theWorld Remit office in Victoria! Our staff would love to meet you,”

“Please stop by the Science Museum, have a 3D scan made in a running pose. Feel free to share the file with me so that our aerospace students can model your air resistance,” @woutersinas wrote.

@FerdyOmondi wrote “River Gulu,”

“Visit a couple of schools to inspire the pupils. Congratulations on another marathon victory,” @phillinsuffolk wrote.

@ Luqi_bah wrote “The newly discovered River Gulu by Sir Milton. We will place you in the annals of history as the second person to see River Gulu and name you Sir Eliud the conqueror,”

“Come and have a photo shoot with us in Windsor and we can jog round the castle,” @alicehec wrote.

“Tea with Queen might be cool,” @mikewardian commented.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
30 April 2019 - 12:52

