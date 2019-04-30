Kenyans without e-passport won't get US visa - embassy

An immigration staffer holds an e-passport at Nyayo House
Image: ENOS TECHE

The US Embassy, Nairobi, has said it will no longer issue visas to Kenyans who don't have the new e-passports.

In a post on the embassy's Facebook page, it said,  "All travelers to the United States from Kenya must have a passport valid for at least six months from date of entry. Therefore, U.S. Embassy Nairobi can no longer place U.S. visas in the previously issued non-digital passport expiring August 31, 2019."

The deadline was extended from March 1 following poor uptake.

The e-passport was launched in 2017.

The US embassy said visa applicants can make an appointment using their old Kenyan passport, but must have a new e-passport before the visa can be issued.

"Travellers with a valid U.S. visa may travel with their current visa in the old passport but must also have a new e-passport for entry. It is not necessary to apply for a new visa," the embassy said.

Last year, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua urged public servants to apply for the e-passport.

He said international travel clearances for public servants, whether official or personal would only be granted to those with e-passports.

“Where a public servant does not have an e-passport by March 1, 2019, they will be ineligible for clearance until after September 1, 2019," read the circular circulated by Kinyua.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
30 April 2019 - 22:04

