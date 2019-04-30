PARTY REMOVAL

Godfrey Osotsi loses battle for ANC post after Court ruling

In Summary

• Justice Cecilia Githua ruled that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the matter because Osotsi had not exhausted all internal party mechanisms.

• ANC advised the Registrar of Political Parties to strike his name from the party registers.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi during a press briefing at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, March 21, 2018.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Nominated Member of Parliament Godfrey Osotsi has suffered a major blow after the High Court ruled in favour of ANC who had replaced him as the Secretary General.

ANC had moved to the High Court challenging the decision of the Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal that nullified the appointment of the current Secretary General Barrack Muluka.

Justice Cecilia Githua ruled that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the matter because Osotsi had not exhausted all internal party mechanisms.

The party last month expelled Osotsi over 'wrongful conduct' arising from his tenure as ANC secretary general.

“Having exhaustively deliberated over the matters before it, the Disciplinary Committee has decided to expel Godfrey Atsieno Osotsi forthwith from the membership of ANC," a statement from ANC read.

ANC advised the Registrar of Political Parties to strike his name from the party registers.

Osotsi blamed 'malicious individuals' within the party of trying to silence him politically.

He said they were the same people who opposed his election to the House Business Committee.

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
30 April 2019 - 13:24

