Gender PS opposes lowering age of consent, says move will increase pregnancies

The PS spoke on Tuesday at the multi-sectoral forum on age consent for sex organised by the National Gender and Equality Commission at Nairobi.

She further stated that lowering the consent age to 16 would see many girls put at risk of losing at least two years of basic education.

The PS said the move would encourage unsafe abortions among young girls.

National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Joyce Mutinda echoed Kwekwe's remarks stating that while sex education is important, teachers should not be the ones to offer it to students.

"Let the grandfather's and grandmother's come in once a week and talk to the children about their bodies," she stated.

Mutinda encouraged the government to make use of the elderly to push for national development.

She cautioned on passing resolutions that infringe on the rights of children.

"Children below the age of 18 cannot make these decisions," Mutinda said.