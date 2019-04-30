Garissa politicians gang up against Duale

Top Garissa politicians at the weekend united in denouncing National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, describing him as a divisive politician .

They accused Duale of going round northern Kenya declaring that Jubilee is a dead party, comparing it to the collapsed Nakumatt supermarket chain.

Speaking after meeting elders for two days, MPs and MCAs said Duale was causing division and planting hatred in the county.

The politicians included Garissa Governor Ali Korane, Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Woman Rep Anab Gure, Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane, County Speaker Ahmed Abbas and MPs Abdi Omar Shurie (Balambala) and Abdikarim Osman (Fafi).

Duale had earlier the same day attacked Korane claiming he was running the county without transparency.

In an open letter posted on his Facebook account, Duale posed: "I have one question: What’s with all the finger pointing? What’s the panic? Why community meetings? One of my pet peeves is coming across leaders who think they’re always right, and that any problem or challenge that arises must clearly be the fault of someone else. Here’s the thing – as a leader, anything that happens on your watch is your responsibility whether you like it or not."

Duale said everyone makes mistakes and leaders who cannot accept this do not deserve to lead.

Duale went on: "Leadership isn’t about blaming others, but realising any blame levelled should rest solely upon the leader. The best leaders will only point the finger at one person – themselves and not us, not the community. The truth of the matter is no victories are won by participating in the blame game."

The Garissa Town MP said his track record is with the public and he is ready for a rematch of the last election. "The result will be more disastrous. Prepare for the long haul Mr Governor."

On Friday, the group met hundreds of elders from Samawadal clans during a day-long meeting at the home of Dagane. On Sunday the group met Authaq elders at Korane's Garissa home.

In a media briefing, the leaders said they were happy with the performance of the county government.

"Our people are united behind the governor and his deputy and we are happy with the development in Garissa since the 2017 elections, " Speaker Abbas said.

The meetings resolved Garissa county will back the outcome of Building Bridges Initiative chaired by Haji.

"We also want to tell the President and his deputy that if they want to engage Garissa people on any issue, we have only one door and it is manned by Haji and Korane," the Speaker said.

Fafi MP Osman hit out at Duale accusing him of spreading lies against Korane.

"Duale has been insulting the whole of Kenya, right from the county leadership here in Garissa to Jubilee leadership including President Kenyatta," he said.