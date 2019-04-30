Fifth Barclays ATM theft suspect to be quizzed for two extra days

A Kiambu court yesterday allowed the detention of the fifth suspect in the Barclays Bank ATM thefts for two days.

Daniel Oriaro, an employee of the G4S security group, was arrested on Friday by Economic and Commercial Crime Unit detectives. The DCI sleuths are investigating the theft of Sh14.5 million from the four ATMs during the Easter holidays.

Principal magistrate Brian Khaemba granted them until Thursday to return the suspect to court for further direction.

This was in response to an application by detective Harrison Kasera for two more days to continue holding the suspect.

The officer had told the court that a CCTV footage showed that Oriaro was at the ATM at the time of the crime. An Administration Police officer, two G4s employees and a motorist have been detained for seven days to enable the detectives to complete the investigations.

Kasera said they are investigating theft, electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony in which Barclays Bank lost Sh14.5 million between April 1 and April 23 at ATMs at Mulidwa, Kenya Cinema, Kenyatta National Hospital and Mater Hospital.

The ATMs are alleged to have been loaded with money close to the days of theft. The G4S team is mandated to load the ATMs with money.

Kasera said the thieves might have taken advantage of the current systems upgrade at the bank to steal the money from the ATMs in Buru Buru, Kenya Cinema, KNH and South B.

