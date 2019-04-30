A Kenyan man uses only 14 condoms a year - report

Kenyan men are yet to reach the global usage of condoms which stands at 40 condoms per man per year.

In the country, records show only 14 condoms are used by one man per year which is against the global target of 40 condoms per man per year.

A report on the current HIV situation in Kenya revealed that only 44 per cent of males reported used condoms at last high-risk sex while only 40 per cent of females were reported using a condom at last high-risk sex.

The report revealed that more than 182.3 million condoms were distributed in the country in 2017 to assist in reducing HIV-Aids infections but the usage is still low.

The report aimed at leveraging the HIV response to accelerate impact for UHC also revealed that there is a decline in the number of pregnant women living with HIV receiving prevention from mother to child transmission (MTCT).

Out of the two million estimated number of pregnancies, 57,200 women tested HIV positive with 53,236 (77 per cent) pregnant women receiving antiretroviral medicines (PMTC).

The report further showed an increase in mother to child transmission of HIV, showing 11.5 per cent of children were infected with HIV from MTCT.

In the country, there are 1,493,400 people living with HIV.

The prevalence is higher among women at 6.2 per cent compared to men who stand at 3.5 per cent.