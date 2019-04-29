Wamalwa tells governors to set aside 2% of budgets for emergency kitty

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa has asked all the 47 governors to set aside two per cent of their total budgets for emergencies to cushion against droughts and floods.

Speaking at Amoni in Teso North and Akiriamasi in Teso South where he went tto condole with the family of a flood victim Christine Akok and to distribute relief food, Wamalwa said the unpredictable weather pattern has called for extra caution.

“Experts have predicted that floods and droughts will be a common phenomenon in Kenya year in year out. It is important for the counties to take precaution and have a special fund to carter for such emergencies,” he said,

Flanked by Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, Wamalwa said the national government will join forces with the counties to avail the necessary support during drought or floods.

The CS said apart from relief food, there is need to seek a permanent solution to the perpetual floods situation in Teso North and Teso South subounties.

“The national government will support the Busia county government in the construction of dykes in the Teso region. It’s regrettable that many farmers have had their crops and homes destroyed by the raging floods,” Wamalwa said.

Ojaamong said his government will factor in the 2019-20 budget money for the construction of dykes in the affected areas in addition to what the national government will contribute.

He said some of the funds the county will get through the Kenya Devolution Support Programme this year will also be channelled towards the construction of dykes.

“ The Amoni and Akiriamas areas along River Malakisi and Omiriai are leading producers of vegetables and fruits that feed the entire county; we need to control floods to enable affected farmers expand their agricultural production,” he said.

Amukura West MCA Abiud Ochillangole and his Malaba Central counterpart Bernard Papa said it’s unfair to categorise residents from their ward as famine-stricken because of a problem that can be solved once and for all with the construction of dykes.