Varsities to align programmes to new curriculum

Institutions of higher learning will have to align their programmes to the new Competency-based Curriculum.

Pioneer International University vice Chancellor Gideon Maina has said the curriculum will churn out well-trained graduates for the human resource sector.

“The debate about the competency-based curriculum could not have come at a better time because the economy of a country depends s on a well-trained human resource,” he said.

It, however, demands a paradigmatic change for the higher learning institutions to shift from the old system of training the new order, he said.

His institution, he noted, has had its Bachelor of Education Arts approved by the Commission for University Education and will be the first education programme approved locally that is competency based.

“The teachers we are training will have the competencies and skills to train students at the university, who will, in turn, transfer the skills to secondary schools,” he said on Friday.

“It behoves us as universities and higher learning institutions to prepare thoroughly for this new curriculum and align ourselves to it.”

Maina said the new system will also require Kenyans to approach education in a different way, as he said many previously thought enrolling in a university and getting a degree was the only way to make it in life.