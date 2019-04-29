Sonko waives rent arrears for City Hall tenants

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has waived rent arrears for tenants occupying county government houses, citing financial challenges.

Sonko yesterday said the waiver is aimed at ending cases of tenants being evicted by cartels keen on allocating the houses to new tenants at a fee.

He said his administration was keen on empowering the tenants so they can pay future rents in time.

“In recognition and honour to our workers, I have issued a waiver of rent arrears owed to the Nairobi City county government by our tenants. I'm appealing to tenants to pay their monthly rents on time without defaulting,” Sonko said.

He spoke at St Stephen's Church along Jogoo Road in a service ahead of Labour Day celebrations on Wednesday.

The arrears date back to more than 10 years ago when the houses were managed by the defunct Nairobi City Council.

Sonko also issued a directive stopping demolitions by the Nairobi Regeneration Team until further consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I have stopped the planned and ongoing demolition of houses by the Nairobi Regeneration team since it will affect most Nairobi residents who have no alternative accommodation,” Sonko said.

He criticised politicians who use church platforms to campaign and attack fellow leaders.

“Let’s not use church platforms to attack and call for selective prosecution of corruption cases."

The event was organised by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions and attended by Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion, Makadara MP George Aladwa, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, nominated MP Maina Kamanda and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth.

Kalonzo praised Sonko for fighting corruption head-on at City Hall, saying there has been improved service delivery since the governor took over from Evans Kidero in August 2017.

“Your humanitarian aid especially when it comes to issuance of foodstuff and other household items has earned you great mileage as a good deeds ambassador,” Kalonzo told Sonko.

Atwoli said he was impressed with Sonko’s leadership style. “I like your hands-on style of leadership and your quick way of responding to issues. You know one day, you can be the president of this country. So continue with the job,” Atwoli said.